Last week, 30 winter warmer packs arrived on Waiheke thanks to Habitat for Humanity and the Waiheke Healthy Homes Project. Organiser Martha Slimm says Sealink and Waiheke Storage jumped on board to support the rollout of the packs, which include a full-size Dimplex column heater. Each package also includes blankets and a hygrometer, which is used to measure temperature and humidity in a home and can alert people when to warm up their house to prevent mould. The free packs also contain a “scoopy” to remove condensation from windows, a spray bottle for window cleaning, and a draft excluder to seal gaps around windows and doors. A curtain bank referral form is also included for families that may be eligible to receive free curtains.

Martha, in conjunction with Habitat for Humanity, plans to identify 30 homes on the island that need the winter warmer packs. The occupiers can then choose to be assessed for potential further support with their housing conditions. If you’re interested in a winter warmer box for your home, email martha.slimm@waihekehealthtrust.nz or call 372 8893. •