John Quigley and his team of dedicated workers and volunteers pulled off another great Waiheke Jazz, Art and Music Festival. The Rangihoua Estate venue and the Zero Waste Crew proved to be a winning combination.

Opening at midday on Good Friday, a four-piece version of The Wellington City Shake-‘Em-On-Downers kicked the show off while the rest of the band were on a delayed flight and missed the crowded ferries.

This energetic bunch of guys always get the crowd moving. They played at four events, three as the full band and busking in Oneroa by Hotshot. On Saturday and Sunday they played at Rangihoua in the Grand Finale. • Graham Hooper

