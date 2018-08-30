Aim to win –

When Wild on Waiheke put on an archery tournament for local businesses last Sunday, teams from Gill Stotter Catering, WDS, Tantalus, Stonyridge, Capstone, the RSA, Gulf Foods, Sheffield Construction, The Barn, The Malcolms and Gulf News stepped up to the challenge.

In the world of fake news, Gulf News took first place! Back in reality, Gulf News did in fact lose the semi finals.

Despite having the highest score of the day at 256 in an earlier stage, Sheffield Construction lost the final to Alibi Brewers Lounge with the points 248 to 253. • Emma Haas