The last page has been turned in Lloyd and Joan Whittaker’s long Waiheke chapter. Last Saturday they left the island and the music museum they established in Oneroa 23 years ago for a retirement village in Auckland’s eastern suburbs.

A few days before, on Thursday morning 9 May, friends and supporters gathered at Whittaker’s Music Museum for a morning tea to farewell them and pay tribute to the enormous contribution they have made to island life.

For many years, each Saturday at the museum the couple gave a performance show that brought to life their collection of old and valuable pianos and other instruments. Each one was played and its history detailed.• Rob Brennan

