Teachers from both Te Huruhi and Waiheke Primary Schools were involved in the national strike action on Wednesday 15 August to ask for increased pay, reduced class sizes and extra resources to support special needs students.

“I found it inspiring to speak with other teachers who face the same issues and to be together marching for our tamariki and the future of education,” says Waiheke Primary School Deputy Principal Olive Campbell of the strike action on Queen Street.

• Sophie Boladeras

