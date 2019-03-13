Over 650 people ran, walked and splashed across Waiheke on Saturday in the 2019 Wharf2Wharf as weather conditions deteriorated.

First time marathoner Andrew Sexton won the male category of the inaugural marathon in 3hr 12min 59sec. Last year the Surfdale resident did the 12km run for the first time and won that. Andrew says he trains six days a week and does a lot of athletics, usually competing in shorter distances. He entered the marathon because he wanted to get one of the local artist’s ceramic medals.

Full story in this weeks Gulf News… Out Now!!!