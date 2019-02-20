The countdown is on to this year’s Wharf 2Wharf with the fun run taking place on Saturday 9 March.

This year’s event includes the inaugural marathon race. Starting at 7.15am at Matiatia, runners will head out to Passage Rock and then return to finish at Matiatia.

Other courses include the challenging 25km run from Orapiu to Matiatia, the 12km from Onetangi and 5km from Surfdale. Competitors can choose to enter as runners or walkers. There is also a Kids Dash.

All events end at Matiatia where the finish line carnival takes on a South American fiesta theme this year with performances by samba dancers and Radio Rebelde and food from South American Oven.

The Waiheke football team’s supporters will add to the festivities.

Now in its 28th year, Wharf 2Wharf is a community fundraiser supporting Sea Scouts and Waiheke Rotary. •