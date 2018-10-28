Together with Te Huruhi and Waiheke Primary Schools, Cycle Action Waiheke brings the island an exciting and fun opportunity for children to get to school on their own two wheels with their friends and family in these upcoming Bike to School weeks.

“Be prepared to see kids on bikes throughout the island, showcasing various themes and bike bling from 29 October to 9 November,” one of the organisers Xan Hamilton says. Waiheke Primary is kicking off the first Bike to School week on Monday 29 October accompanied by some of the island’s finest for the first themed day ‘Cycle with a cop’. Riders will be meeting up at Placemakers’ parking lot at 8am and embark on their ride to school soon after.

Te Huruhi’s Bike to School week begins on Monday 5 November from Surfdale Reserve with the ‘Cycle with a sergeant’ theme. “Kids are encouraged to wear high-vis clothes from wherever they start that morning if they can’t make it to Surfdale,” Xan says.

Both weeks will culminate in ‘Whanau cycle Fridays’ where families are invited to bike with their children to their respective schools, where they will find a cycling obstacle course and a Lockhart and Smith coffee cart “awaiting those in need of caffeine.”

Cycle Action Waiheke asks that drivers across the island be particularly careful around children on bikes during the two Bike to School weeks. “They are our precious future! Please slow down and expect the unexpected,” Xan says.

The group would also like to acknowledge the unwavering support from Jayne Alexander and Tess Parlane in bringing these, and other, cycling events to life.

Look out for other cycling events leading up to the Waiheke Cycling Festival on 30 and 31 March next year. •