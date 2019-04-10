Waiheke’s waste transfer centre could be a community resource recovery park by next winter.

Contracts for Waiheke’s waste services will open for tender next Thursday 18 April.

Waiheke’s waste transfer centre could be a community resource recovery park by next winter.

Contracts for Waiheke’s waste services will open for tender next Thursday 18 April.

“The contracts are essentially the same as the current waste services, except the existing refuse transfer station will be developed into a community resource recovery park,” says Auckland Council waste enterprises and refuse manager, Terry Coe.

A resource recovery park is a recycling centre that includes the commercial waste stream from the island, says Mr Coe.

“Performance measures will be developed for the contract and diversion from landfill is a key indicator of performance,” he says.

“There are three contract bundles available, with the potential for individual suppliers to win one each, or for one supplier to win all three,” says Mr Coe.

The bundles cover collection, processing and inorganic collection. The contract term is 10 years.

Full story in this weeks Gulf News… Out Now!!!