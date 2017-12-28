The owner of the Shavari is still to be found after the small yacht washed up on Oneroa Beach sometime on Christmas Eve.

It was hauled out with equipment from the Waiheke Boat Club and has been sitting on the back of a trailer next to the Oneroa Volunteer Fire Brigade Station for the past few days while the owner is searched for.

The vessel’s keel has fallen off, and there is substantial damage to the hull, which is rotten to the point that the engine fell out when it was retrieved.

It’s not clear exactly how the Shavari ended up on the beach, however there does appear to have been some internal flood damage. • Richard Jones