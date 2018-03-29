Rugby league is bouncing back on the island and as if to confirm the resurgence a couple of Warriors turned up to training last week.

After a couple of quiet years, Waiheke Rams will once again field a senior team this year while three children’s age group teams are training hard in preparation for the season’s start next month.

The young Rams will have even more spring in their steps after a session with Warriors squad members Zac Santo and Sam Cook at their Ostend training ground last week. • Geoff Cumming

