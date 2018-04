PENGUIN TIPS

If you find a struggling little penguin, Karen Saunders of Native Bird Rescue advises: “Please call 020 473 9464 for advice so we can confirm the little penguin needs help.

“If it does then it is important to keep it warm and bring it in for treatment as soon as possible.

“Please do not stress it by taking photos, playing with it or having dogs around it. Do not under any circumstances put it back in the water.” •

