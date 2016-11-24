The 2016 Waiheke Walking Festival is well underway, and organiser Denise Whitfield says it has been great to see hundreds of happy, smiling visitors and locals out enjoying Waiheke’s stunning tracks.

“We have already had some lovely feedback from festival-goers. One walker on the Man O’ War Bay walk described it as ‘truly magical’. It was a gorgeous opportunity for the 85 participants to experience private land not otherwise open to the public so we are very grateful to the landowner for allowing us to visit this special part of Waiheke.”

Registrations reached a record number this year, with many of the most popular walks booking out in early October.

Denise says there are some great walks still on offer though, including ‘Waiheke Physiotherapy: Whakanewha Exploring’ on Thursday 24 November from 9.30am to 3.30pm, ‘Mud Squelching Fun in Te Matuku Bay’ on Friday 25 November from 9am to midday and ‘Boulgaris Realty: The Fine Art of Walking’ on Saturday 26 November from 10am to 3pm.

All walks are free but registrations are essential. Book online at www.waihekewalkingfestival.org • Bryony Cole