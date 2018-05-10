Five bronze waka sit with authority along Auckland’s Beach Road, a marker of the site’s Maori trading heritage and the original shoreline.

Waiheke sculptor Chris Bailey has had a busy two years. While helping complete and install the carvings that adorn the island’s Piritahi Marae meeting house, he was also juggling commissions from Auckland Council to complete two significant public artworks – one in Fearon Park, Mt Roskill and the other on Beach Road in the CBD.

Chris was awarded the commissions in 2016 after a detailed selection process with local Iwi and the public art team of Auckland Council that saw other artists invited to submit as well. • Safia Archer’s weekly arts diary

