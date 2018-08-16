Golden result in Brazilian Jiu Jitsu event

Members of Waiheke’s Brazilian Jiu Jitsu club came away with medals last weekend from the biggest competition of the year. The New Zealand Grappler Nationals Gi tournament was held at Selwyn College, Kohimarara. Clubs from all over the country flew in for the event.

Local head coach Nico Otero competed in the brown belt middleweight division and won all his fights to claim the title.

With the brown belt being one belt below black belt, this division is highly competitive and attracts some of the best fighters in the country. His victory is a huge achievement and increases the island’s standing within the martial arts community.

Five other members of the local club competed, with Cory Martin winning bronze in the white belt heavyweight division.

Founder and head coach fourth degree black belt Pedro Pacheo Fernandes of Tukaha Auckand, Waiheke’s big brother club, took out the heavyweight black belt division. •