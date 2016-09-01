Waiheke nine-year-olds Anamia Rangihaeata and Tiana Gray presented their designs at New Zealand Fashion Week last Thursday night.

In front of a crowd of nearly 400, the youngsters’ urban children’s wear label, Brother Sister, led the Go Media Golander Show.

Nine models from Waiheke strutted the children’s designs on the runway, including four-year-old Eva Gray, who skipped down the catwalk.

Showing their label alongside fashion week regulars like Ivy Blu and Rodd and Gunn was “overwhelming” for cousins Anamia and Tiana.

“We are just so lucky to have so many people that helped us out,” says Anamia.

Waiheke fashion designer Jeanine Clarkin and seamstress Simone Aubertin helped prepare the children’s creations in the weeks before the show.

Tiana was excited to see the crowd having a wonderful time at the show.

“I loved being on the catwalk with all the cheering and fun around me. I will never forget that feeling,” she says.

On the catwalk, Michael Golander, cousin of Derek Zoolander, said it was “the best fashion show that I have been to and I have been to a lot of fashion shows”.

The girls want to rest for a while, but are keen to have another fashion show on Waiheke. • Rose Davis