Discover sights unseen

The programme for the annual Waiheke Walking Festival is now live, and events manager Denise Whitfield says it’s a massive one.

“The choices on offer are incredible, and I’m proud of this programme – it’s jam-packed full of brand new walks.”

The Waiheke Walking Festival is a free, nine-day walking event that takes place in November every year. • Sophie Boladeras

Full story in this weeks gulf News… Out Now!!!