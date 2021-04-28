To launch New Zealand Music Month on Waiheke, Artworks is showcasing the work of Waiheke female-led bands and artists on Saturday May 1, in an event starring Briar Ross, Princess Chelsea, DJ Alisha Paul, Jemilah Ross-Hayes and Lily Atu. The event is a fundraiser for Artworks Theatre.

Lily, the youngest performer, is a senior student at Waiheke High School, and has trained under celebrity singing teacher Pat Urlich. She often sings with young funk musicians and regular band mates Naz and Jono. Having recently performed at the Waiheke Jazz Festival to rave reviews, Lily is a name to watch.

Jemilah Ross-Hayes, born and bred on Waiheke, is known for honest lyricism, acoustic folk and ‘sweet-like-sugar’ vocals.

Waiheke’s own Briar Ross, it has been said, sounds like a mixture of Blossom Dearie and Julie London. She sings jazz standards in a smooth, cruisey style, favours the 30s and 40s era, and has released four CDs.

Alisha Paul grew up on Waiheke and has been an Artworks regular from a young age. Now a seasoned performer, you may have seen her on the odd TV ad. She teaches drama to Waiheke children and is also a professional DJ.

Princess Chelsea is a producer and musician who currently lives on Waiheke. Her baroque musical style has been attributed to classical training; the New Zealand Herald praised her “angelic vocals and acerbic wit.”

