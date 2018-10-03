Waiheke United AFC Club Awards 2018

It was a full turnout at the Waiheke High School hall on Saturday 22 September for Waiheke United AFC’s annual junior prizegiving.

Most outstanding players were: 9th grade, Kodi Orr; 10th grade, Ahi Bowman; 11th /12th grade, Jamie Wheeler and 13th /14th grade, Ashley Mutize.

Overall most outstanding Junior Girl – U12, was Sienna Stevens and U15, Grace Andrews; U17 overall most outstanding was Kento Akuta. Most Improved players were Kara Boal-Smith and Keanu Potaka. Junior Golden Gloves went to Zico Carnevale and Junior Golden Boot to Yukan Omaru.

The President’s Cup went to Andy de Raat; Coach of the year to Kelly Escolme and manager of the year to Uwe Spielhaupter

Club player of the year was Felix Timmins-Scanlon and outstanding achievement to Gabriel Fraser Hoult, Arno Knight and Carlo Edwards. The Daniel Pashtrik Enthusiasm Award went to Denise Whitfield and Te Kapu Manawanui – The Patient Cup was awarded to Everett Wallace.

Team awards

9th grade Monsters – Most outstanding player, Caleb Wilson; coach’s choice, Ethan Kerrod and most improved player, Noah Tomlinson. 10th grade Comets – Most outstanding player, Lockie Spence; coach’s choice, Cael MacLeod; and most improved player, Tom Ofman.

10th grade Cubs – Most outstanding player, Sienna Stevens; coach’s choice, Toby Russell and most improved player, Elliot Moore. 11th grade Tigers – Most outstanding player, Leon Kment; coach’s choice, Alec Harvey and most improved player, Will Kingsford. 12th grade Dragonflies – Most outstanding player, Aedan Lehr and Jamie Wheeler; coach’s choice, Emmanuel Mavre and most improved player, Cristobal Forero.

12th grade Assassins – Most outstanding player, Seb Chambers-Stout; coach’s choice, Jack Shirley and most improved player, Naomi Basauri Harley. 12th grade Dragons – Most outstanding player, Riley Hunt; coach’s choice, Isabella Simone and most improved player, Emma Wilton. 13th grade Moose – Most outstanding player, Caper Hamilton; coach’s choice, Henry Glover. and most improved player, Torr Hamilton.

14th grade Mangosta – Most outstanding player, Kiwa Burke Munns and Noah Burke Munns; coach’s choice, Carols Raymond and most improved player, Jackson Simpson. 15th grade Wolves – Most outstanding player, Yukan Omura; 14th grade Mangosta – Most outstanding player, Kiwa Burke Munns and Noah Burke Munns; coach’s choice, Max Halstead and most improved player, Oliver Miles.

17th grade Cheetahs – Most outstanding player, Felix Timmons-Scanlon; 14th grade Mangosta – Most outstanding player, Kiwa Burke Munns and Noah Burke Munns; coach’s choice, Gabriel Fraser-Hoult and most improved player Ben Schwarz. •