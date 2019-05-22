The Waiheke Local Board area has the highest number of people living without shelter per capita according to the findings of Auckland’s first point-in-time homeless count.

The count took place across all local board areas excluding Great Barrier on 17 September 2018 and the results were released last week.

On Waiheke, volunteers organised by Living Without Violence agency manager Wiremu Te Taniwha went out in two groups between 9.30pm and 12.30am. The volunteers found 17 people sleeping rough or in vehicles. • Sophie Boladeras

