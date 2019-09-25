Waiheke Sea Scouts and Venturers have put a call out for new recruits keen to learn how to sail and have fun at sea.

Sailing, kayaking, rowing, swimming and beach sports will be the focus in term four when young people come together to make friends, learn skills and have adventures in a structured, safe environment.

Waiheke Sea Scouts group leader Marcel Vroege says spaces are still available in the Scouts’ section (ages 11 to 14) and the Venturers’ section (ages 14 plus).

“Over the years, the Waiheke Sea Scouts have provided unforgettable memories to countless Waiheke kids,” he said.

“After limited activity over the past two winter terms, the 1st Waiheke Sea Scouts will be back in action.”

A full programme is planned for Monday evenings, from 5pm to 8pm, as well as a weekend camp and a week-long summer camp on Motuihe Island.

“The objective of this spring term (besides having lots of fun) is to develop the Scouts’ skills. This will include introducing new members to the various water activities,” says Marcel.

“Some of the activities planned include kayaking, rowing, sailing and swimming as well as land-based activities. At all times, our aim is to ensure all have a safe and fun time.”

The new programme will commence on Monday, October 14.

To register your interest, go to waihekeseascouts.org.nz •