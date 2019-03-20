Waiheke residents have responded to Friday’s tragedy in Christchurch by organising fundraisers, holding a peace meditation circle, leaving flowers, poetry and messages of love and sympathy on the steps of the library.

Waiheke High School held a mufti day on Tuesday and raised over $800. Brenda Harrington of Waiheke High School says there has been discussion about the tragedy in some classes and the school’s student services and councillors are on hand if students need to talk to someone.

Yoga and meditation teacher Premaloka Treacy held a peace meditation circle at Rocky Bay hall on Sunday and she says around 25 to 30 people came along.

“Several were children who joined in so beautifully with the chanting and meditation. We chanted from the Shanti Path which is a sanskrit peace chant, as well as meditating on peace and sending this love and peace out to Christchurch, New Zealand and the universe,” says Premaloka. She would like to hold another peace meditation circle but has not yet set a date.

Bill Dellow is holding a fundraising dinner on Saturday 23 March to support those who have been affected. Bill says his staff are donating their time and suppliers are donating ingredients for what he is calling The Open Arms Dinner. It will be a chicken curry meal with halal and vegetarian options. See page 37 for details.

In light of last week’s events, the Waiheke Island Choral Society decided to dedicate this weekend’s concerts to the victims of the attack. All proceeds from Saturday and Sunday’s concerts will be donated to a fund to help the victims.

A vigil was held on Waiheke on Wednesday evening at Oneroa Beach. People were encouraged to bring flowers from their garden, to come together and remember. A vigil is planned for Friday 22 March from 6pm to 7pm at Aotea Square in Auckland City. •