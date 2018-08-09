Survey finds we have little say on island’s biggest problems

A survey to benchmark plans to test a more inclusive style of governance for Waiheke has residents slamming both Auckland Council and Auckland Transport on their current levels of communication and understanding of the island.

Designed as a snapshot of community sentiment at the start of a three year pilot for greater local decisionmaking, the survey was put together by Dr Jesse Allpress and Penelope Tuatagaloa and showed that 81 percent of the island’s 477 residents who undertook the survey did not believe that the council currently listens to the Waiheke community. • Liz Waters

