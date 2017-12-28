It’s not every day that you have a helicopter land on your school field, let alone enjoy a flight over the island, but that’s exactly what Waiheke Primary School students were treated to.

Graduating seniors were sent off in style during their last week of school, with a flight over Waiheke to celebrate their final days of primary education.

The children, who will be starting at various secondary schools in 2018, were flown around the island by INFLITE helicopters as a special treat.

Deputy principal Olive Campbell said the company contacted her as a way of giving back to the community.

“I thought of our amazing year eight students who had just completed their exhibition and worked so hard,” she says. “They are an incredible group of kids and I thought it would be a lovely way to end the year for them.

“It was certainly hard to keep a secret but I really wanted it to be a surprise – when I announced it at our final prize giving the kids and parents were all just blown away.

“Being up in the air and having that perspective over Waiheke was a fitting final day for them, they were all so excited about their next adventures.”

Marketing Manager Dan Burt said INFLITE wanted to do something to congratulate the class on their efforts this year while inspiring them about their futures.

“We wanted to say well ka pai, well done, and congratulations in a pretty unique way. We thought taking them for a flight over their island was the perfect way to give them an appreciation of how lucky they are to call Waiheke home.

“We also acknowledge that our [tourism] activities can have an impact, and alongside planting thousands of trees on Motutapu Island, this is one way we can express our thanks”.

The company would also love to see students consider a career in tourism in the future. • Safia Archer