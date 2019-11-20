Phones around the country will buzz in unison this Sunday in a nationwide Emergency Mobile Alert test. The test alert is designed to keep people safe and will be broadcast to all capable phones from specific cell towers.

Emergency Mobile Alerts can be targeted to areas affected by severe hazards and are sent when there is a threat to life, health or property. Although measures such as these are effective warnings, the Waiheke community should be resilient and able to fend for itself in the face of emergencies or disasters, according to Auckland Emergency Management.

“It is actually very difficult to plan for natural disasters, as the nature of what we have to face is so different from one event type to another,” says Waiheke Amateur Radio Club secretary Joe Bell. • Sophie Boladeras

