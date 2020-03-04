Waiheke children are rallying for free weekend ferry fares in line with the rest of Auckland. Last September, Auckland Transport announced free public transport on weekends for children aged between five and 15. Waiheke ferry trips, however, were excluded.

Now a petition requesting immediate action is circulating Waiheke playgrounds and classrooms.

Waiheke High School student Jesse Mills says he would love the chance to have free ferry trips to the city on weekends.

“I would go to the Tepid Baths to swim in the winter, I’d visit Victoria Skatepark, and it would be helpful for rugby away-games and other sports.”

Te Hurihi Primary School principal Adam Cels says free weekend ferry transport would enable more students and families to take part in a variety of sports and to access other opportunities and resources in Auckland city.

For a single-parent family with two children aged between five and 15, a trip to the city would cost $72.60 return if the parent used a Fullers360 Flexipass.

Child rights advocate Clarissa Mackay, who was chosen as one of the Obama Foundations Asia/Pacific leaders, is spearheading the drive towards free ferry fares for Waiheke children. • Sophie Boladeras