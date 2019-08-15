A time-lapse video and stills of Anton Forde’s sculpture Pen to Peace to Peaceful Pen has been selected for the finals of New Zealand’s top art award.

The Wallace Art Awards celebrate the nation’s outstanding contemporary art, with $275,000 in prizes and residencies at leading institutions in the United States, Switzerland, Italy and Russia.

More than 9000 people visited Anton’s interactive sculpture as part of this year’s Sculpture on the Gulf, where they were invited to rearrange 1881 numbered survey pegs at Te Whetumatarau Point.

