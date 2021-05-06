Last Saturday was not only a historic day for women’s rugby with the inaugural Super Rugby match between Auckland Blues and Chiefs but Wāhine Toa o Waiheke also enjoyed a convincing first-ever win.

Their 35-20 victory against East Tamaki has taken seven games and about 18 months to achieve – and had forwards coach Reagan Moselen in raptures.

“I was over the moon and so proud of the girls getting their first win after 18 months of hard work.”

The win was hard-fought and certainly didn’t come easily.

East Tamaki took first blood with a try in only the second minute to their captain. But Wāhine Toa hit back in the form of Haile Kii Keepa-Grey, who again crossed the line in an almost identical looking try to last week.

On debut, Jordan Hansen showed her determination down the right wing and with quick feet and a nice fend, then scored right under the post to send Wāhine Toa to the front.