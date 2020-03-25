Systems may have jammed as the country scrambled with news of moves to alert level four, but members of Waiheke o Waiata brought cheer and laughter with a virtual singalong on Monday.

Using Zoom software, Michelle Kershaw invited members of the Monday evening class to join together in Māori song, bringing a much needed release. Glitching connections and delays just added to the hilarity as the group tried out their virtual session, which Michelle hopes to grow in the coming weeks, bringing people together during lockdown.

Under the tutelage of Jan Newton, Michelle and the group usually meet at Waiheke Adult Learning (WAL) where they sing the waiata of Waiheke, which she says is a fun way to practise te reo Māori pronunciation.

“I thought of this because at work we run virtual team meetings on Zoom and I thought, wow, brilliant, we can’t get together in person, but we can keep the connection going for everybody.”

