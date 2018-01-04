15-year-old Isabella Healy is fundraising for the trip of a lifetime this summer after auditioning and being accepted into the Auckland Youth Orchestra for 2018.

Isabella, a classical violinist who has been playing since she was four, is hoping to raise money to travel with the orchestra on its European tour in August; with performances scheduled in Berlin, Dubrovnik and Budapest as part of the Young Euro Classic Festival.

The cost of the trip is $4500 so, along with schoolwork, weekly rehearsals in Auckland and a series of concerts with the Youth Orchestra, Isabella will work over her summer break, busk at the local market and play as many venues as possible on the island before the trip.

On Sunday 7 January, Isabella will be playing at Kennedy Point Vineyard during one of their wine tastings, where she’ll be accepting donations.

“There is no orchestra at the school I go to, so this is a great opportunity for me to grow and learn as a musician. The main goal is to raise enough to go to Europe, but any additional funds will go towards ongoing travel costs from Waiheke to Auckland each week to rehearse with the orchestra,” she says.

Music lovers can support in person during the performance at Kennedy Point Vineyard or on her online fundraising page, at: https://givealittle.co.nz/cause/fundraising-for-orchestra-tour-in-2018. • Richard Jones