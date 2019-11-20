It was an evening of opulence and fine dining at Mudbrick’s Velvet Society Dinner as members celebrated a fantastic 2019 vintage on Waiheke with a classic “vintage” theme.

At Mudbrick, Velvet is the crème de la crème, the flagship wine produced from the highest quality bunches of Bordeaux blend varietals – and only when there has been an exceptional harvest.

This year was particularly special as it is the first vintage since 2015 that the harvest was deemed of high enough quality to produce a Velvet; moreover the harvest was so good that a special release of syrah named after the Jones’ son Oscar will be released following 2017’s Francesca Chardonnay.

Cheers to a fantastic 2019 vintage for Mudbrick and Waiheke! •