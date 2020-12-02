Wine barrels dripping with flowers, local musicians, refreshed seating and a central hub the community can be proud of – good vibes in the village are here to stay.

The Oneroa Village pre-summer makeover is the work of community group Love Oneroa, which formed this year from business owners, residents and other supportive parties to reinvigorate the village following the nationwide lockdowns.

Already their self-funded work is apparent and at its November meeting,the Waiheke Local Board recognised the group’s contribution with a grant of $10,000.

Love Oneroa member Mary Clark who operates home goods store Veranda on Ocean View Road, says the group was elated to receive the funding.

“Some people did a lot of background work preparing the required documentation and so much has gone into this behind the scenes. We didn’t just stand here and beg for a handout, we just went ahead and started using our own time and money. Group members purchased plants and carried out ongoing maintenance. We have also had a lot of support and donations from businesses.”

The $10k grant, which comes from the Community and Social Economic Development work programme, will see the group continue to beautify and promote the village. Plans include brightly coloured street flags to be designed and installed in collaboration with the Waiheke Community Art Gallery.