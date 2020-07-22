Following a series of power outages this month, electricity company Vector has ramped up efforts to boost the strength of its network on Waiheke, with further plans to meet business owners to address their concerns.

Container-sized stand-by generators have been deployed in the car park area at council-owned Surfdale Hall on Hamilton Road. Meanwhile helicopters have been darting through the skies hoisting power poles from the sands of Onetangi beach for replacement work.

Vector also plans to bring forward more substantial reinforcement work it had scheduled for the future.

Cataloguing work so far, Vector spokesperson Matthew Britton said crews have replaced overhead power lines where faults have occurred, where it could be done safely and quickly. • Liza Hamilton

