Waiheke Health Trust and Piritahi Health Trust are finalising a business case requesting additional funding to support an integrated urgent after-hours health service on the island.

The organisations are seeking approximately half a million dollars a year in support of overworked staff and the creation of the after-hours service.

The tentative plan is to implement the after-hours service with a permanent weekend clinic location in either Oneroa or Ostend.

Julie Cairns, general manager of Waiheke Health Trust, hopes for a positive response from the Auckland District Health Board (ADHB).

“We want acknowledgement that there’s a need for improvements and additional funding to support a quality urgent after-hours service and staff,” she says. • Sophie Boladeras

Full story in this weeks Gulf News… Out Now!!!