A “special” night of personal insights into imagination was held at Tantalus Estate on Friday.

Organiser Kirsten Simmons says the six speakers at the event were “outstanding” and gave a wide range of takes on imagination.

The event was sold out, with 120 people listening to the talks by photographer Lenka Tengblad, Waiheke High School head boy Gabriel Treacy-Bond, actor Grant Bridger, musician Charlie Brown, jeweller Timmy Smith, and lawyer, café owner and belly dancer Kimberley Alford.

“It was quite a long event, from 7.30pm to 11pm, but it means you get people telling their stories and people take away a message to think about or ponder.

“It’s a really authentic speaking space – a lot of the talks can be emotional.

“The speakers were just incredible,” says Kirsten.

The three WaiTalks this year have raised about $10,000 for Jassy Dean Trust, The Happie Project and Waiheke Island Steiner School. Three more WaiTalks are planned for next year. • Rose Davis