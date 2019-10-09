Following an urgent meeting on Monday in response to the public backlash about the suitability of a new trial designed to reduce congestion around Matiatia Ferry Terminal, new plans have been drawn up to tackle what’s now a perennial problem at the main gateway to Waiheke.

The local board met with Auckland Transport representatives behind closed doors to suggest changes to the original plan and the results were due to be announced at a public meeting to be held Thursday, 10 October.

The re-think was “a response to disappointment, anger and frustration”, local board chairperson Cath Handley told Gulf News following the meeting.

Full story in this weeks Gulf News… Out Now!!!