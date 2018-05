Picnic Bay residents are finally getting a seawall to protect their waterside properties from tidal erosion – ending a 10-year struggle funded largely from their own pockets.

The first of two barges bringing a total of 900 tonnes of rock from Matatoki quarry near Thames was unloaded on Monday. Contractors say the project should be completed within a week – but meanwhile the area is off limits for safety reasons.

