For the first time in a decade Waiheke High’s Piringakau kapa haka group performed at Polyfest 2018. It had been so long, yet they blew everyone away with their outstanding performance and mana.

With only six weeks to prepare their bracket, they sacrificed every weekend and brought all they had to the stage. This journey was full of moaning, laughter and, most of all, a lot of excitement. • Bella Hessell, year 13

