The traffic controllers directing vehicles through the works under way on Ostend Road have been bringing smiles to the faces of many a driver.

With her earbuds in, one woman clad in all-pink underneath her high-vis vest dances to a tune unknown. She waves the traffic through with a huge smile and coordinates smoothly with her team.

The scene in this area in the evening when a set of traffic lights is in place is, however, entirely different. Reports of having to wait overly long for the lights to change, or of impatient and aggressive drivers ignoring the lights and driving through the roadworks have been popping up on Waiheke’s community social media.

Louise Swann made a plea to the local board chairperson last week, saying that the lights outside the transfer station were not working.

“It seems that they are out of sync as the lights heading towards Ostend go green more frequently than those in the direction of Onetangi.”

Community page member Patrick Blackburn said the area, which is currently undergoing works to improve the stormwater network, had turned into absolute chaos.

Full story in this week’s Gulf News… Out Now!!!