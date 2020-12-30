Waiheke’s holiday season is often a time of revelry and beach sports for residents and visitors alike, but wildlife champion Karen Saunders is warning that this same period can be like “an obstacle course or war zone” for birdlife.

Karen says the New Year is always a busy time for her and Native Bird Rescue and there are a number of things that we can all do to help prevent harm to some of the country’s rarest and most-loved birdlife.

She highlights especially those bringing pets on to the island.

“We always see an increase in injuries caused by interactions with cats and dogs,” Karen says.

“Many people bring their pets on holiday and let them run loose. Our local wildlife neighbours are used to the routines of their local environment and are not prepared for these visiting predators.”

She says there’s usually an influx of korora/little blue penguins, kaka, kereru, and shags due to injuries from visiting pets and is urging people to let visitors know the importance of keeping pets under control.

