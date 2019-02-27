Dames Lynda and Jools Topp return to Waiheke for their Heading for the Hills Tour. They’ll perform at Rangihoua Estate on Saturday 30 March.

The twins say Waiheke holds a special place in their hearts as it’s been a haven for environmental activists and has a special community spirit.

The well-loved national treasures show no signs of slowing down. In the past year they have celebrated their 40th year as performers, turned 60, and been made Dame Companions of the New Zealand Order of Merit.

“The rebels got their medals” says Jools. “We were very chuffed to accept the honour because we felt it was an acknowledgement of how far society has come”.

Their TV show Topp Country also scooped up three awards at the New Zealand TV Awards in November, they opened a café in Methven, where Lynda and her wife now live, and they released two new books in time for Christmas – Topp Country: A Culinary Journey around NZ is based on the TV series and Skip to the Lou is part of a children’s audio book series for Scholastic Books. Skip to the Lou will be available to buy at a special discount at the concert.

The Topp Twins last performed on Waiheke at Cable Bay Vineyards in 2011.

The show starts at 5pm and gates open at 4pm. Bookings at Eventfinda.co.nz or ph 0800 BUY TIX (289 849). •