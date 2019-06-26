Children from Waiheke’s early childhood centres and schools gathered for the annual Matariki celebration, Kotahi Aroha, on Wednesday 19 June at Waiheke Primary School.

Some were dressed in striking piupiu, others were turned out in smart black and white and while many faces wore powerful moko, others wore stars acknowledging the occasion.

As the host school, Waiheke Primary School’s kapa haka group opened the concert and was followed by performances from bilingual playgroup Te Puna Mātauranga o te Motu Ārai Roa, Piritahi Childcare and Waiheke Kindergarten.

After a short interval, it was the turn of performers from Te Huruhi School, Waiheke Island Steiner School and Waiheke High School’s kapa haka group. All schools came together for the final waiata. •