The walls of the Harbourmasters building at Matiatia, etched with stories from years past, are receiving a fresh coat of paint as works to transform the space gain traction.

Knitwear entrepreneurs and long-time Waiheke family, the Pfaffs, are working to develop a new community hub, brimming with local art, cuisine, coffee and clothing.

“We’re enjoying working on the building, with all of its quirks and details,” says 24-year-old Alannah Pfaff whose parents Esme and Nick founded the Cashmere Company in 2013.

“We have a space set aside here where people will be able to watch and learn about the process of making soft-spun cashmere items.” • Sophie Boladeras

