Registrations are rolling in for the Great Gulf News Trolley Derby that takes place on Sunday 1 September.

Event manager Tessa O’Shea says people have started making their trolleys and she’s taken registrations for the children’s box cart, adults open trolley, emergency services and business trolley races.

“This really is a community spirited day that gives locals the opportunity to come together and interact, and of course, someone will get bragging rights for the rest of the year. It’s all about making memories,” says Tessa.

“Application forms are due in to the Gulf News office by the 4 July, which means there’s only three weeks to go,” she says.

Former Gulf News editor David Waters is restoring several old trolleys for race day including the Gulf News press gang trolley that features on the poster for this year’s event.

“The best part of making a trolley is test-running it and making sure it works,” says David, who’s also refurbishing a trolley he made for grandson Sam several years ago.

“It’s always fun doing real stuff with the young people,” says David of the time spent tinkering with his grandsons in his workshop.

• Erin Johnson