A petition with 5586 signatures designed to “bring Fullers into line” was presented to transport minister Phil Twyford last week. Mr Twyford met with councillors Chris Darby and Richard Hills, as well as local board chairpersons Cath Handley and Pippa Coom to discuss the removal of Fullers’ exempt status under the Public Transport Operating Model (PTOM).

“We will review the legislation and as part of that we will look at this question of the exemptions,” the transport minister told Gulf News. Mr Twyford said he was encouraged after talking through some of the issues with Auckland Transport. “They have thought through a plan about the importance of ferry services in Auckland’s public transport network and I want to support them in that.

“Many of the problems that have been raised are operational issues. It’s well within the ability of Fullers and AT to solve them – immediately. That’s why I’ve kind of put the acid back on Fullers and AT to knuckle down and deal with those issues.”

A full review of the PTOM could take up to two years and Mr Twyford says as part of that the issue of exemptions for Fullers’ Waiheke and Devonport services from regulation by Auckland Transport will be covered. • Sophie Boladeras

