From left, Evie Lennox, Anahera Petera, Tiana Gray, Anamia Rangihaeata, Eva Gray and Ruby Wilson performing kapa haka.

The ‘World Carnival’ at Waiheke Primary School last Sunday was one of its most successful fairs yet, with over $18,500 raised to help the flood-damaged school.

The big ticket item at the silent auction – the America’s Cup signed team jersey featured in last week’s Gulf News – beat its reserve with a winning bid of $1510.
Clothes, books and toy stalls sat alongside cakes, plants and international food trucks, with pony rides, a bouncy castle and the giant water-slide also delivering on the festival magic.

Organisers say Santa’s arrival in the police Eagle helicopter was a definite highlight, with crowds swarming onto the field for photos and a lolly scramble with the big man himself.

Waiheke Primary School and the school’s parent body, ‘Parents & Co’, would like to thank a wonderfully supportive community, generous sponsors and all the dedicated parent helpers for making the day such a huge success.

