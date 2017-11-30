The ‘World Carnival’ at Waiheke Primary School last Sunday was one of its most successful fairs yet, with over $18,500 raised to help the flood-damaged school.

The big ticket item at the silent auction – the America’s Cup signed team jersey featured in last week’s Gulf News – beat its reserve with a winning bid of $1510.

Clothes, books and toy stalls sat alongside cakes, plants and international food trucks, with pony rides, a bouncy castle and the giant water-slide also delivering on the festival magic.

Organisers say Santa’s arrival in the police Eagle helicopter was a definite highlight, with crowds swarming onto the field for photos and a lolly scramble with the big man himself.

Waiheke Primary School and the school’s parent body, ‘Parents & Co’, would like to thank a wonderfully supportive community, generous sponsors and all the dedicated parent helpers for making the day such a huge success.