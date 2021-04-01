While choppy seas caused the cancellation of some events, organisers say Sunday’s Onetangi beach races were a success, attracting around 3000 people and raising $40,000 for Waiheke causes.

Rough and tough Thundercats motorsport racing was a crowd-pleaser with a high-octane mix of wave jumping and tight race action. The penultimate race in their championship calendar, this Surf X style event was the first time crews had raced here.

On the foreshore, crowds cheered on for a series of tractor and horse races, including miniature racing sulkies driven by children. There was intense rivalry in the style stakes in Fashion on the Foreshore and between the island emergency services in their annual race challenge, with police picking up the trophy.

Beach sports events organised by Waiheke Surf Club lifeguards stirred up more friendly competition with young attendees competing in tug of war, capture the flag, running races and sandcastle building. •Liza Hamilton

