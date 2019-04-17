Over 4000 Waiheke homes, organisations and businesses were without broadband services for 12 hours from Monday 8 April at around 3pm. The outage was caused when contractors in Maretai damaged a Chorus 12-fibre cable, which was carrying traffic to and from the island. A Chorus representative says the company has reviewed how the network damage could have been avoided and says it is working with the contractor to safeguard against further damage. • Sophie Boladeras

