Out of the darkness of mid-winter come the much anticipated lanterns, fairy houses, singing and bonfire that make up the Fossil Bay School and Kindergarten lantern festival.

This year, the school’s community celebrated the festival on Friday 3 July.

The Steiner school’s general manager Iris Richter says festivals are a celebration of life, and each festival is a mood, an experience and a social expression reflecting the season. “Celebrating festivals together is a great way to build a sense of community,” Iris says.

“The essence of this festival is to acknowledge the light that shines forth from each of us. This light needs to be protected, just as the lights inside our lanterns do, so they don’t blow out. We gather together to help each other as the darkness closes in and share a little light with others.”

The lantern festival celebrates both the Māori new year and the winter solstice and is a time for quiet reflection and setting our intentions for the coming year, says Iris.•