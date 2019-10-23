After a four-month hiatus, the soup kitchen returned to Living Waters Church with a vibrant menu and a group of enthusiastic volunteers last week. Around 30 people gathered to enjoy Indian and Thai-inspired curry soups, coleslaw, garlic bread and coconut rice followed by fresh fruit salad, raspberry and blueberry crumble and banana cake.

The soup kitchen ran for five years at Living Waters, providing delicious home-cooked meals for the community. But when organiser and cook Laura Rahui developed health issues, it fell by the wayside.

“We’re so glad to be able to start it up again with support from Waiheke Land Developers, Countdown, council, the Hope Shop and other local eateries that provide ingredients and funding,” said co-organiser Wiremu Te Taniwha.

“It’s an incredible space for enjoying a hearty meal, along with a chat and companionship.”

Kathy Voyles and Kristin Busher, who are supported by Love Food Hate Waste and the Compost Collective, prepare healthy meals every Wednesday along with a team of volunteers. Visit Living Waters Church at 92 the Esplanade in Surfdale at midday to enjoy a hearty community lunch. •